WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY | Nation’s progress not at the cost of environment: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah in their message on World Environment day said that the nation’s progress must not be at the cost of environment. They stressed on meeting human development goals in integration with environmental ethics and sustainability.

In their message, the duo said that reckless human activity in the form of deforestation, water and air pollution and overuse of natural resources has imperilled the natural balance in the global environment and that Jammu and Kashmir has not escaped the global pattern triggering extinction of various species by the wanton adulteration of our lakes and springs with plastic and other adulterants.