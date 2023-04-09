World Health Day | TLSC Kangan organises health awareness programme

Ganderbal: On the directions of Secretary District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal, Nusrat Ali Hakak, and under the guidance of Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee (TLSC) Kangan, Essar-Ul-Nabi, the TLSC Kangan today observed World Health Day at Primary Health Centre Hariganiwan.

Besides chief guest Essar-Ul-Nabi (Chairman TLSC Kangan), DDC Member Gund Ghulam Noorani Jara, Dr. Arshid (Dental Surgeon), Dr. Upendar Kumar Dhar, Dr. Faryial were present on the occasion.