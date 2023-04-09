World Health Day | TLSC Kangan organises health awareness programme

Ganderbal: On the directions of Secretary District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal, Nusrat Ali Hakak, and under the guidance of Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee (TLSC) Kangan, Essar-Ul-Nabi, the TLSC Kangan today observed World Health Day at Primary Health Centre Hariganiwan.
Besides chief guest Essar-Ul-Nabi (Chairman TLSC Kangan), DDC Member Gund Ghulam Noorani Jara, Dr. Arshid (Dental Surgeon), Dr. Upendar Kumar Dhar, Dr. Faryial were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman TLSC Kangan said that World Health Day is observed every year on 7 April. He said that in order to keep” ourselves healthy, we shall have a balanced diet which includes vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, nutrients etc.” He said that “We shall also have regular medical checkups.
“He said that drug addiction among the younger generation is a big menace in society “today which badly affects the health of people.”