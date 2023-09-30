WORLD HEART DAY | Paras Health organises ‘walkathon’

Srinagar: Valley’s first corporate hospital, Paras Health Srinagar organised a Walkathon along the banks of Dal Lake on Boulevard Road on Thursday in connection with the world heart day,

Reports said scores of staff members including prominent doctors and other dignitaries participated in the ‘Walkathon’.

DSP Traffic Police city Srinagar, Mehboob flagged off the walk with Zonal Director of Paras Srinagar Dr Jatinder Arora. The participants were carrying banners and placards which read: Beat the odds and keep your heart beating strong’.