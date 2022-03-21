WORLD PLANTATION DAY | Police launch plantation drives

Srinagar: Police on Monday launched plantation drives in Budgam, Shopian, Sopore and Pulwama districts.
SSP Budgam, Tahir Saleem, launched a plantation drive in district Budgam by planting various saplings at District Police Headquarters Budgam. He was accompanied by DySP Hqrs Budgam DySP, DAR DPL Budgam and other officers besides some respectable citizens of the District.
Police in Shopian on the directions of SSP Shopian Amrit Pal Singh launched a Plantation drive at all the Police establishments with the assistance of the forest department Shopian.
Similarly, Police in Sopore on the directions of SP Sopore Sudhanshu Verma launched a plantation drive at Police Station Panzla with the assistance of the forest department. SDPO Rafiabad, SHO Police Station Panzla and other officers were also present.
Moreover, SSP Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani Wani launched the plantation drive by planting saplings of conifer (Deodar) in the premises of DPL Awantipora. DySP DAR DPL Pulwama and other senior officers also participated in plantation drive.
A police spokesperson said, “The main aim of these plantation drives is to propagate the message to general public about fundamental duties towards environment. People should maintain balanced relation with the environment for future sustainability. Moreover, it is also an initiative to promote greenery in our establishments as a part of larger sustainable ecological development. Promoting greenery will help us to offset emissions which upset our ecological balance.”
The participating officers threw light on the importance of plants in our life and said that being part of a “responsible organization, we must plant trees to keep the nature in its best balance and we must gift our future generations a green and clean environment.”
They added that the preservation of our ecology assumes importance so as to stabilize our ecosystem in order to preserve the ecological diversity within it.