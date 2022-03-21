WORLD PLANTATION DAY | Police launch plantation drives

Similarly, Police in Sopore on the directions of SP Sopore Sudhanshu Verma launched a plantation drive at Police Station Panzla with the assistance of the forest department. SDPO Rafiabad, SHO Police Station Panzla and other officers were also present.

Moreover, SSP Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani Wani launched the plantation drive by planting saplings of conifer (Deodar) in the premises of DPL Awantipora. DySP DAR DPL Pulwama and other senior officers also participated in plantation drive.

A police spokesperson said, “The main aim of these plantation drives is to propagate the message to general public about fundamental duties towards environment. People should maintain balanced relation with the environment for future sustainability. Moreover, it is also an initiative to promote greenery in our establishments as a part of larger sustainable ecological development. Promoting greenery will help us to offset emissions which upset our ecological balance.”