WORLD POST DAY | India Post promises best services in J&K

“National sorting hubs are functional at Srinagar and Jammu while parcel sorting hubs are at Srinagar, Jammu, and Ladakh. Recently, a special parcel booking centre has been opened at GPO Srinagar. More than 16 lakh IPPB accounts have been opened in J&K and Ladakh after the service was launched in 2017. About 12 lakh savings bank accounts are presently active in J&K besides the 20,000 accounts for girl children under the Sukanya Samridhi Yojna scheme. People are benefitted through Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance schemes. More than 1.70 lakh PLI and RPLI policies are currently operative in J&K Postal Circle,” he said.

Kumar said that the Department of Posts, J&K Circle, started the Road Transport Network service between Srinagar and Leh and vice versa on September 23, 2022, and between Srinagar and Jammu on September 30, 2022.

He said that by the launch of the RTN service, businessmen, craftsmen, artisans, MSME units, and others would benefit by connecting their products with their markets both within the country and abroad.

“It will also benefit the local administration in ensuring smooth and regular supply of essential commodities, medical and other equipment, and books to the people of Ladakh,” Kumar said.

He appreciated the efforts of officers and staff for working as per the expectation of the public and reiterated that India Post in J&K assures the public of J&K of providing the best possible and latest services.