World Theatre Day: Kashmir losing stage, artists suffer

Srinagar: For Khurishid Mir, 45, a theatre practitioner in Kashmir, theatre is losing its sheen and Kashmir is losing the stage with hundreds of artists facing hardships.

“We are not just losing the art. We are losing the stage as well,” Mir, flanked by his fellow artists, told Greater Kashmir. “How many plays have you watched? How many new artists have you seen taking up the theatre in Kashmir,” he asked.

“Irony with us is that we are having a lot of people on the forefront who have nothing to do with the theatre and theatre activities,” he said, adding “most of the artists in Kashmir wither survived on the productions from Radio Kashmir (now All India Radio) or Doordarshan, Srinagar. But unfortunately, both of these institutions have shut their doors on us. This has greatly impacted our work and our livelihood as well.”

Mir, who also runs his Yemeberzal Youth Club, said that attracting younger generations is becoming difficult as there are very few avenues with very meagre monetary benefits.

“At a time when the world has access to various forms of entertainment, we still keep going back to ancient performative arts like theatre. World Theatre Day, teaches us that we should really work hard for the preservation and promotion of our rich history, significance and the greater ways in which an artist can commemorate the art of theatre,” he said.