Would continue to advocate peace with dignity: Mehbooba

“Illegal & unconstitutional actions of August 5 and beyond have only added to the complexities of J&K issue whereby those with full faith in the democratic and constitutional mechanism of our country have been deeply hurt and they feel betrayed. While we have taken it upon ourselves to struggle for our identity and rights by all peaceful and constitutional means, we are also not losing the sight of the bigger picture and would continue to advocate the resolution through dialogue and reconciliation to bring about lasting peace not only in Jammu and Kashmir but the entire subcontinent,” Mehbooba said in her address.

Advocating for change in the current approach of the government towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba emphasised the need for a shift from security centric approach to J&K.

“J&K has to be looked at as a political & human problem. It is an issue of people desirous of peace with dignity and identity,” she added.

“Reaching out to the people of the country, Mehbooba said that J&K had not acceded with a political party but the democratic and secular people of the great nation and that they must not remain mute spectators while the people of J&K are being demeaned and muzzled,” the statement said.

Mehbooba equated the present day style of functioning of BJP government with the erstwhile East India Company which only bothered about land and resources and not the people and their aspirations.

“For BJP like East India Company every citizen of the country is a suspect and guilty until proven innocent,” she said.