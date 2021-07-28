Would continue to advocate peace with dignity: Mehbooba

Srinagar: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement today ‘reiterated its commitment to the founding philosophy and agenda of the party on its 22nd foundation day.’
According to a statement issued here, “recalling the turbulent times when the party was established to provide a political alternative and a meaningful agenda for peace, dignity and development in Jammu & Kashmir, the party leadership underlined the relevance of the guiding principles and ethos of PDP which is to advocate & facilitate resolution through dialogue and reconciliation, peace with dignity and equitable development.”
Addressing the main commemoration event at the party headquarters in Srinagar PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said that the party leadership and its foot soldiers continue to path with absolute commitment to the ideals and the core agenda of PDP.
“Illegal & unconstitutional actions of August 5 and beyond have only added to the complexities of J&K issue whereby those with full faith in the democratic and constitutional mechanism of our country have been deeply hurt and they feel betrayed. While we have taken it upon ourselves to struggle for our identity and rights by all peaceful and constitutional means, we are also not losing the sight of the bigger picture and would continue to advocate the resolution through dialogue and reconciliation to bring about lasting peace not only in Jammu and Kashmir but the entire subcontinent,” Mehbooba said in her address.
Advocating for change in the current approach of the government towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba emphasised the need for a shift from security centric approach to J&K.
“J&K has to be looked at as a political & human problem. It is an issue of people desirous of peace with dignity and identity,” she added.
“Reaching out to the people of the country, Mehbooba said that J&K had not acceded with a political party but the democratic and secular people of the great nation and that they must not remain mute spectators while the people of J&K are being demeaned and muzzled,” the statement said.
Mehbooba equated the present day style of functioning of BJP government with the erstwhile East India Company which only bothered about land and resources and not the people and their aspirations.
“For BJP like East India Company every citizen of the country is a suspect and guilty until proven innocent,” she said.