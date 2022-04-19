Wreath laying ceremony of Surinder Kumar held at DPL Srinagar

Civil and Police Officers led by DG GRPF Sanjay Chander and IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Among others, DIG CKR Srinagar Sujit Kumar, DIG CRPF North Randeep Kumar Raina, DIG CRPF South Mathew A. John, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, SSP Railways Kashmir Harmeet Singh and other officers and officials of Police and Security forces paid rich floral tributes to the martyr.