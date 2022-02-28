‘WRONG QUESTIONS’ IN KAS PRELIMS | HC seeks PSC’s response on plea
Srinagar: The High Court Monday issued a notice to J&K Public Service Commission on a plea seeking proportionate marks for alleged “wrong” questions in the J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination held on October 24 last year.
Seeking a response to the petition filed by 24 aggrieved candidates, a bench of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur said:
“Subject to the objections from the other side, the petitioners should be permitted to sit in the mains examination which is to be held in March 2022. However, the results should not be declared till further orders.”
In their plea before the court through counsels Arif Sikandar Mir and Iftikhar Hassan Samoon, the aggrieved aspirants said that nine questions in the paper (GS-I) and one question in the paper (GS-II) were not correct which ought to have been deleted and proportionate marks allocated to them in terms of Public Service Commission Rules 12 A (c).
“In the present case, it is suggested that only four questions from paper (GS-I) were deleted in terms of Rule 12 A (c) and not the entire nine questions and instead respondents (PSC) corrected only five questions which they could not do in terms of the relevant rules,” the court said, “Similarly in other paper GS-II, one question ought to have been deleted but was corrected.”
The court observed that petitioners said that had they been given the benefit of those five questions which were corrected, they would have made it beyond the cut-off marks.
The court issued a notice on the plea returnable within two weeks to the Chairman PSC, Secretary PSC, Controller of Examination PSC, and others and posted it for further consideration on March 28.
The petitioners had sought a stay on the Notification (No PSC/Exam/2021160) dated November 13, 2021, vide which the result of Competitive (Preliminary) Jammu and Kashmir Combined Examination 2021 was declared and notification (No PSC/Exam/2021161) dated November 26, 2021, vide which applications through online mode had been invited from the candidates who had been declared to have qualified for admission to the J&K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2021.