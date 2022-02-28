‘WRONG QUESTIONS’ IN KAS PRELIMS | HC seeks PSC’s response on plea

Srinagar: The High Court Monday issued a notice to J&K Public Service Commission on a plea seeking proportionate marks for alleged “wrong” questions in the J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination held on October 24 last year.

Seeking a response to the petition filed by 24 aggrieved candidates, a bench of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur said:

“Subject to the objections from the other side, the petitioners should be permitted to sit in the mains examination which is to be held in March 2022. However, the results should not be declared till further orders.”