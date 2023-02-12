X-Ray technologist felicitated in Goa by Society of Indian Radiographers

Srinagar: The 22nd national conference of Society of Indian Radiographers (SIR) was held at Goa in Marinha Dourada Resort.

The conference was held on 10, 11 and 12 February and was organised by SIR Maharashtra Nasik unit . Eminent Radiologists , Radio Technologists, Radiographers and students attended the conference.

Nearly five hundred delegates across the country comprised the audience. Guests of international repute gave lectures and presented papers on the occasion.

Scientific sessions about the latest modalities and innovations in the field of radio-diagnosis were brought into light.

Dr. Amol Bhalekar (Interventional Radiologist), Dr Rajandra Chavan (Neuro Interventional Radiologist) and Tasleem Shaikh who are considered speakers of international repute delivered lectures on the topics based on interventional radiology.