X-Ray technologist felicitated in Goa by Society of Indian Radiographers

Srinagar: The 22nd national conference of Society of Indian Radiographers (SIR) was held at Goa in Marinha Dourada Resort.
The conference was held on 10, 11 and 12 February and was organised by SIR Maharashtra Nasik unit . Eminent Radiologists , Radio Technologists, Radiographers and students attended the conference.
Nearly five hundred delegates across the country comprised the audience. Guests of international repute gave lectures and presented papers on the occasion.
Scientific sessions about the latest modalities and innovations in the field of radio-diagnosis were brought into light.
Dr. Amol Bhalekar (Interventional Radiologist), Dr Rajandra Chavan (Neuro Interventional Radiologist) and Tasleem Shaikh who are considered speakers of international repute delivered lectures on the topics based on interventional radiology.
From J&K nearly 20 delegates attended the conference. The Kashmir Chapter was represented by M. Sultan Najar , President Society of Indian Radiographers Kashmir chapter.
Javid Rasool Shawl from Govt Dental College Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, Sr X-Ray Technologist, Rauf Ahmad Laigroo, Sr MRI Technologist, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat MRI Technologist, Abdul Ahad, Nazir Ahmad Kuchay, Khalid Muzaffar all from SMHS/Superficiality Hospital Srinagar, Tariq Ahmad C. T. Technologist from CD Hospital, Bilal Ahmad MRI Technologist, Gayasdin MRI Technologist and Tanvir Ahmad from Skims Medical College, Mohammad Jabbar, Umair Qadri, Javed Bhat and Mohammad Altaf, from Health services Kashmir attended the conference.
During the valedictory function Mohammad Sultan Najar and Rauf Laigaroo were felicitated for their exemplary contribution towards patient care during Covid pandemic.