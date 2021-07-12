Yaseen pays tributes on eve of Martyr’s Day

Srinagar: Chairman People’s Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen has paid tribute to the martyrs of 13th July 1931 who laid down their lives against the oppression and tyranny in the state.

According to a statement issued here, “on the occasion of Youm-e-Shuhda (Martyrs Day), Hakeem Yaseen while paying rich tribute to the martyrs of 13th July, said that the life of valiant martyrs will continue to be the torch bearer to inspire people of the state to fight for their rights, dignity and justice. He said time has proved that the people’s yearning and thirst for dignity and honour cannot be suppressed by might.”

Hakeem Yaseen has said that no political party should exploit sacrifices of the 13th July Martyrs for their pretty political interests.