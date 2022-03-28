Yateem Foundation organises blood donation camp

Srinagar: J&K Yateem Foundation volunteers donated 52 blood pints at the blood donation camp organised by district unit Kupwara. The camp was held at District hospital Handwara.
Besides Additional Deputy commissioner Handwara Nazir Ahmad, Medical Superintendent District Hospital, Dr Nissar Ahmad Wani, General secretary Mohammad Yaqoob Reshi ,Sec Finance, Mohammad Ishaq Shiekh ,District Representative Pir Mohammad Amin and scores of volunteers of J&K Yateem Foundation were present.
Responding to the questions of the media Secretary Finance asserted that Yateem Foundation is committed to serve the society in every possible manner.
Chairman JKYF Mohammad Rafiq Lone while appreciating the volunteers of Kupwara unit especially Ab Rahim Lone, Javid Iqbal Pir, Sajad Rehman, Mehrajuddin and Ghulam Rasool for their rigorous efforts to make the event successful urged upon the volunteers to gear up to reach out to maximum people during the holy month of Ramadan. He said that such camps would be organised in all other districts.