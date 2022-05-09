Yatra arrangements reviewed at Anantnag

Anantnag: The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022 arrangements were on Monday reviewed at DC Office, here during a meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla.
During the meeting, the progress of arrangement of various departments including Health, R&B, Jal Shakti, Pahalgam Development Authority, JKPDCL, Animal Husbandry, Municipalities among others was reviewed.
Dr Singla took stock of the tendering of various works that have to be taken up for SANJY 2022 and emphasized upon the officers to ensure time bound completion of works. He said that additional arrangements as planned must be implemented on ground to ensure smooth conduct of the yatra.
The meeting was attended by ADC, CPO, CMO, CEO PDA, Executive Engineers of R&B, Jal Shakti and JKPDCL, CAHO, SDM Pahalgam among others.