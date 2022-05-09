Yatra arrangements reviewed at Anantnag

Anantnag: The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022 arrangements were on Monday reviewed at DC Office, here during a meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla.

During the meeting, the progress of arrangement of various departments including Health, R&B, Jal Shakti, Pahalgam Development Authority, JKPDCL, Animal Husbandry, Municipalities among others was reviewed.