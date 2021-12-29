YEAR ENDER | 2021: Pir Panjal witnessed rise in militant activities

Another encounter broke out on November 16 at Khablan village of Rajouri in which militants managed to escape from the spot.

The latest encounter took place on December 14 at Rattan Pir near Behram Gala of Poonch’s Surankote area in which a foreign militant identified as Abu Zarar alias Zaar was killed.

Officials said that six encounters had taken place on the LoC during the ongoing year which included one at Ashwini Gap of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district that took place on July 8 in which one unidentified militant was killed while an infiltration bid was foiled by the Army followed by another infiltration attempt on the LoC’s Baba Khori area of Nowshera sector which was foiled.

An infiltration bid was foiled on August 30 in the Poonch sector area of LoC in which three militants were killed but their bodies could not be retrieved and it was followed by another infiltration attempt on September 3 in Krishna Ghati’s Balnoi area in which a group of four heavily-armed militants was pushed back with two among them getting injured.