Year on, PDA's BOCA meeting not held

Anantnag: The Building and Control Authority (BOCA) of Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) has not held any meeting for the past one year due to which locals are struggling to even repair their damaged houses.

The last BOCA meeting was held on July 25 last year.

Since then, the twelfth meeting was scheduled thrice but postponed every-time for various reasons.

The delay is making the inhabitants of several villages, who want to repair their old and damaged houses, suffer.

"I have completed all formalities but am yet to get permission for repair and renovation of my house,” said one Abdul Gani Lone of Pahalgam.

Lone is living in an old, dilapidated muddy house with only a kitchen and one-room along with his family consisting of his wife, two elderly sons and a daughter.

He pleaded to the authorities to give him permission so that he could provide shelter to his family.

Lone is not the only one who is waiting for BOCA permission.

There are several poor families in dozens of villages falling under PDA who have not been able to reconstruct or even repair their decades-old houses.

Among they are residents from Pahalgam villages of Manzimpora, Laripora, Bradhaji, Renzpal, Ganeshbal, Sarabal, Mandilan, Frislan, Mamal, Batakote, GujraniBatakote, Yanar, Movera, Srechan, Langanbal, Veersaran, Lidroo, Ladi, Dehwatoo, Ganeshpora, Jaibal and Aamad Zoo.

“My house is 100-years-old and damaged beyond repair but I am not able to construct a new small house at the same place,” said Gulzar Ahmad Akhoon.