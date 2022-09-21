Year on, Uri area continues to face water scarcity

Srinagar, Sep 21: Over a hundred households in the Lagama area of Uri border town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district complained of severe water scarcity for the last year.
A delegation of locals said that the Jal Shakti Department had dug a water pump in the area years back.
“But after over a year, we are not getting proper water supply. We are being told that the pump has dried up and a high-capacity water motor needs to be installed to push water,” said Parmesh Kumar, 60, a local.
He said that some months back the groundwater team of the department visited the village for an inspection regarding water shortage.
“We were told that a new water pump can be dug too which could cost over Rs 80 lakh. But to date neither this high-capacity water motor has been installed nor a new pump set up,” he said.
Angad Kumar, another villager, said that presently they were being supplied the water from a local stream.
“The supply is very low and the stream could also dry up anytime. The department knows this issue and is not showing any interest to resolve the problem,” he said.
Balbir Kumar, another local said, “The water scarcity has worsened in our village now and we have to get the water from the local nallah for our washrooms and to wash clothes. We have taken up this issue several times with the Chairman Municipal Committee Uri and the Jal Shakti Department officials but our pleas have fallen to deaf ears.”
The areas of Lagama facing water crisis include Upper Lagama, Batang, Sheikh Mohalla, and a local Masjid.
Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Jal Shakti Department, Uri, Nasir Ahmad Wani told Greater Kashmir that two water supply schemes for the village had been approved.
“We are starting work on one of the schemes within one month. In case, there still is a water shortage, we will use water tankers to meet the demand,” he said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Department, Kashmir, Basharat Jeelani Kawoosa said that he would look into the matter.
“As far as rural areas are concerned, we have started tendering and work processes so that there is no shortage of water,” he said.