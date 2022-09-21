Year on, Uri area continues to face water scarcity

He said that some months back the groundwater team of the department visited the village for an inspection regarding water shortage.

“We were told that a new water pump can be dug too which could cost over Rs 80 lakh. But to date neither this high-capacity water motor has been installed nor a new pump set up,” he said.

Angad Kumar, another villager, said that presently they were being supplied the water from a local stream.

“The supply is very low and the stream could also dry up anytime. The department knows this issue and is not showing any interest to resolve the problem,” he said.

Balbir Kumar, another local said, “The water scarcity has worsened in our village now and we have to get the water from the local nallah for our washrooms and to wash clothes. We have taken up this issue several times with the Chairman Municipal Committee Uri and the Jal Shakti Department officials but our pleas have fallen to deaf ears.”