Years on, Rajouri’s Muradpur road awaits completion

Rajouri: The Public Works Department in Rajouri has failed to complete a small road construction project started around four years ago with work hanging midway, and no work has been executed for the past year.
The road under the Rajouri division of the Public Works Department (Roads and Buildings) is a small project with approximately 2 to 3 km in length.
The construction work for this road was started in 2018-19 with earth cutting work and drain construction done in the first phase.
In the second phase, metaling was done on the road surface for two turns with the last metaling done at the end of the year 2020 after which no work has been executed.
Locals said that the road starts from near the Government High School Muradpur and connects with the Jammu-Poonch highway near Muradpur bank and touches over five localities in the thickly-populated Muradpur village.
They said that the demand for construction of the road was prolonged and that the work on the project was started in 2018-19 but is yet to get completed despite the road stretch being small.
Locals said that no work had been done on this road for the past year and loose metaling on the surface of the road was posing a risk of accidents as motorcyclists face slippery conditions due to it.
They demanded that the remaining work on the road stretch be executed at the earliest so that the area gets proper road connectivity.
Executive Engineer of Roads and Buildings (PWD) Rajouri, Maqbool Hussain termed the contractor’s liability as a prime reason for which the work gets stopped.
The road project stands approved under the languishing projects and due to funds liability the contractor had stalled the work.
Regarding the blacktopping of the road, the Executive Engineer said it would be done once fair weather conditions for blacktopping are there.