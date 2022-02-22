Years on, Rajouri’s Muradpur road awaits completion

The construction work for this road was started in 2018-19 with earth cutting work and drain construction done in the first phase.

In the second phase, metaling was done on the road surface for two turns with the last metaling done at the end of the year 2020 after which no work has been executed.

Locals said that the road starts from near the Government High School Muradpur and connects with the Jammu-Poonch highway near Muradpur bank and touches over five localities in the thickly-populated Muradpur village.