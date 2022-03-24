Yechury demands early hearing of Article 370 related petition in SC

Srinagar: CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today demanded that government in Jammu and Kashmir should not take fresh decisions or frame rules till a petition challenging the repealing of Article 370 is not disposed of in the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference here, he also appealed for an early hearing of the petition.

The senior Communist leader also appealed for "an early end to the fresh wave of hatred being spread" saying it was very dangerous for the country.

He criticised the makers of the movie, Kashmir Files, and asked why the sufferings of Kashmiri Muslims and Sikhs were not highlighted.