Yechury demands early hearing of Article 370 related petition in SC
Srinagar: CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury today demanded that government in Jammu and Kashmir should not take fresh decisions or frame rules till a petition challenging the repealing of Article 370 is not disposed of in the Supreme Court.
Addressing a press conference here, he also appealed for an early hearing of the petition.
The senior Communist leader also appealed for "an early end to the fresh wave of hatred being spread" saying it was very dangerous for the country.
He criticised the makers of the movie, Kashmir Files, and asked why the sufferings of Kashmiri Muslims and Sikhs were not highlighted.
He appealed the leftists and other secular forces to join hands to" isolate and defeat BJP."
Yechury was addressing the press conference a day after a State Conference of CPI (M) here yesterday. " We are going to hold such conferences in other states and union territories also. We want to give a message to all secular forces to join hands for a common front to isolate and defeat BJP. We hope we are able to forge unity among secular parties and move forward in this direction," he said.
CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami was also present at the press conference. He demanded setting up of a commission to find out the truth and find out who have suffered during all these years in Kashmir.
Tarigami alleged that Kashmir Files was aimed at causing a divide among the communities.
Another CPI (M) leader Piaray Lal Matoo said the need of the hour was to bring the communities together and not to cause hatred.
Yechury stated that government made amendments to 14 land laws including four crucial laws-The J&K Development Act, 1970, The J&K Land Revenue Act, 1996, the Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976 and The J&K Land Grants Act, 1960.
A resolution passed by the party during the conference yesterday and copies of which were circulated among media persons today alleged that these amendments have "spurred insecurity among the common people in the entire region." "The introduction of new land laws are set to have deleterious effects on the economic sovereignty of Jammu and Kashmir," the resolution added.
Yechury demanded that no fresh law is made till the petition related to Article 370 is not disposed off in the Supreme Court.
He alleged that aim of The Kashmir Files film is to divide the people." This film will have ramifications on the ground. The people belonging to any religion or sect including Muslims, Sikhs and Kashmir Pandits have suffered in Kashmir, " the CPI (M) leader said.
He asked why the film makers omitted the role of the then Governor Jagmohan when the migration of Kashmiri Pandits occured.
The CPI (M) leader also referred to a recent RTI reply by police wherein, it is stated that 89 pandits and 1,635 Muslims and other faiths were killed since the eruption of militancy.
He asked whether the government will allow films on communal riots in India.
The CPI (M) leader alleged that joblessness and price rise was badly affecting the people in the country.
According to him the constitutional pillars of the country are trampled with on regular basis. Yechury alleged that Parliament and other prime institutions like the Election Commission of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation are being misused for political benefits. "
The Communist leader also alleged that the India's independent foreign policy has been "destroyed" by the BJP government which is not in the best interest of the country. He also condemned the killing of eight people in West Bengal's Birbhum district, saying this cult of violence "sponsored" by the ruling TMC and the BJP must end.