Young artists of calligraphy, sketch drawing reviving art

Baramulla: The beauty and elegance of calligraphy and drawing sketch art is again back to the spotlight thanks to the new generation of passionate youngsters who have stepped-in to revive this age old art. Otherwise, the tides of technology are posing a serious challenge to this ‘diminishing’ art.

Tanzeela Nabi, 13, a young girl from Khanpora Baramulla has proved through her artistic skills that such an ability is combination of talent as well as practice.

At such an tender age when young girls skill is often hidden , she took pen and pencil and showed she has inherent artistic skills.

“The innate artistic talent and honing of skills through practice makes it precise and refined,” said Tanzeela. “The majesty of the this art is that it enhances creativity,” added Tanzeela.