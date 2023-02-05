Young artists of calligraphy, sketch drawing reviving art

Baramulla: The beauty and elegance of calligraphy and drawing sketch art is again back to the spotlight thanks to the new generation of passionate youngsters who have stepped-in to revive this age old art. Otherwise, the tides of technology are posing a serious challenge to this ‘diminishing’ art.
Tanzeela Nabi, 13, a young girl from Khanpora Baramulla has proved through her artistic skills that such an ability is combination of talent as well as practice.
At such an tender age when young girls skill is often hidden , she took pen and pencil and showed she has inherent artistic skills.
“The innate artistic talent and honing of skills through practice makes it precise and refined,” said Tanzeela. “The majesty of the this art is that it enhances creativity,” added Tanzeela.
Her artistic skills had not been confined to sketch drawing only, she of late developed tremendous attraction for the calligraphy.
Though self taught, she has proved that any art needs passion and desire to excel.
“The COVID 19 pandemic proved excellent opportunity for me.” Said Tanzeela. “During this period I was attracted towards Arabic calligraphy. With the help of its major tool, pen and ink, I start learning the islamic art. And this time I posses huge collection of islamic art,” she said.
Tanzeela has so far bagged several prizes for her artistic skills. However, she rues the lack of platform for the young artists. She said she desire for an art gallery at the heart of the Baramulla town, where most the artists from north Kashmir can showcase their work.
“I have received tremendous support from my family. However, there are several young artists who in the absence of support remain in oblivion,” Tanzeela said.
While urging the authorities to come forward and encourage the artists, she said although she has been using social platform to show her work but at the same time, if authorities start encouraging them by providing platform, the chances of revival of this diminishing art will boom again.