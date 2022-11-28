Young author from Baramulla pens down poetry book

Baramulla: Saima Hassan, a young woman from Ushkara Baramulla has penned down her first collection of poetry.
The array of poems penned by the author focus on different aspects of life like one’s struggle, drug addiction, culture, equality, destiny, emotions, poverty, pain, and joy. The collection was recently released.
The book, “Dastak” comprises 40 Urdu poems and has been published by “Wular Publishing house”. While touching on a range of issues in her poems, the author also comes up with several suggestions. Like in one of her poems “poverty” the author stresses the importance of charity which can remove the pain and agony of downtrodden people.
In another poem, “Parent” the author describes beautifully the essence of parenting, which plays an important role in the upbringing of a child.
The author has also written a poem on the menace of drug addiction in society. She has addressed the victims of this menace giving a message to youth that “You are a pillar of this society if your legs will crumble, means the fulcrum of society will get imbalanced.”
The author has recently completed her post-graduation in Psychology and her first book, she said, is aimed to give vent to her emotions about the happenings in society.
“My first book which is a collection of my poems is on what I experience in society,” said Saima. “As a woman biologically I am weaker than a man, but my emotions are stronger than my opposite gender. I want to give a message through my poems and I hope sensitive people in society will not ignore it,” she added.
Saima is working on short stories and will release her next book in a short time. “ I have a great passion for writing. At present I am working on short stories and soon will compile it for release,” added Saima.