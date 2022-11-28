Young author from Baramulla pens down poetry book

Baramulla: Saima Hassan, a young woman from Ushkara Baramulla has penned down her first collection of poetry.

The array of poems penned by the author focus on different aspects of life like one’s struggle, drug addiction, culture, equality, destiny, emotions, poverty, pain, and joy. The collection was recently released.

The book, “Dastak” comprises 40 Urdu poems and has been published by “Wular Publishing house”. While touching on a range of issues in her poems, the author also comes up with several suggestions. Like in one of her poems “poverty” the author stresses the importance of charity which can remove the pain and agony of downtrodden people.