Young couple among 4 killed by lightning in Kashmir

Srinagar: Four persons including a young couple were killed by lightning in Pulwama and Budgam districts of Kashmir on Saturday.

Heavy rains occured on Saturday afternoon in most parts of Kashmir while weatherman has predicted widespread precipitation on Sunday.

A young couple was killed as lightning struck at Bujbagh area in Pampore on Saturday afternoon. The deceased were identified as Hilal Ahmed Hanji (27) and his wife Rozia Jan (25).

A pal of gloom descended upon the entire area and hundreds of people attended the funeral of couple.