Young couple among 4 killed by lightning in Kashmir

Srinagar: Four persons including a young couple were killed by lightning in Pulwama and Budgam districts of Kashmir on Saturday.
Heavy rains occured on Saturday afternoon in most parts of Kashmir while weatherman has predicted widespread precipitation on Sunday.
A young couple was killed as lightning struck at Bujbagh area in Pampore on Saturday afternoon. The deceased were identified as Hilal Ahmed Hanji (27) and his wife Rozia Jan (25).
A pal of gloom descended upon the entire area and hundreds of people attended the funeral of couple.
Two persons died when lightning struck them at a high-altitude meadow land in Mujpathri area of Budgam district of central Kashmir. They were identified as Taja Begum, wife of Abdus Samad Chopan and Mohammad Sultan Chopan, son-in-law of Ghulam Mohammad Chopan of Gurwaith Kalan.
There have been reports of lighting strike at some other places also. However, there were no reports of loss of life or injuries.
MeT officials said here that during past 24 hours there were rains at most places in Kashmir. “ There are likely chances of widespread moderate rain and thunderstorm over Kashmir division during the next 24 hours,” they said and added that there is also possibility of light rain and thunderstorm at scattered places over Jammu division on Sunday. From May 7 to May 8, he said, rain and thunderstorm was likely to occur at many places in J&K. “Hailstorm and gusty wind is also possible at scattered places,” officials said adding that from May 9 to May12, mainly dry weather was expected.
MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of 10.4°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the summer capital. Ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district, they said, recorded a low of 4.0°C against 2.2°C on previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal at the skiing resort. Gateway town of Kashmir, Qazigund, recorded a low of 8.0°C against 7.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.5°C.