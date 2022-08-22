Young man found dead in Mendhar

Mendhar: A young man was on Monday found under mysterious conditions with his body was recovered lying in fields near Mendhar town in afternoon hours.
Officials of police said that some people in Gohlad near Mendhar saw a man lying unconscious after which they informed police and a team of police from local police station reached on the spot and shifted the young man in civil hospital of the area.
However, on arrival in hospital the man was declared as brought dead by doctors after which postmortem examination was conducted in hospital and body was later handed over to legal heirs.