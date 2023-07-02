Youth drowns at Sonamarg

Ganderbal: A 22-year-old youth from Chadoora area of Budgam district lost his life due to drowning at Sonamarg on Sunday.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that the incident occured when a youth Inayat Yousuf Dar, son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar resident of Gowharpora Chadoora, Budgam accidentally drowned in a pond at Sonamarg. He was with his group of friends on a visit to Sonamarg.
He said the body of the boy was retrieved from the water and taken to nearby primary health center Sonamarg, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident, and the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate accident.
Pertinently, it is the second such incident at the same location in the last 10 days.