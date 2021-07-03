Youth drowns to death in Kupwara

Kupwara: A teenager drowned to death while taking a bath in Taad area of Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

An official said that the incident took place after the deceased along with his friends went to a nearby NallahKajinag for taking a bath.

“Soon after the boy jumped into the Nallah, he drowned and instantly went untraceable, forcing his friends to raise an alarm,” he said.