Youth drowns to death in Kupwara

Kupwara: A teenager drowned to death while taking a bath in Taad area of Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.
An official said that the incident took place after the deceased along with his friends went to a nearby NallahKajinag for taking a bath.
“Soon after the boy jumped into the Nallah, he drowned and instantly went untraceable, forcing his friends to raise an alarm,” he said.
He said that Police, along with the locals, launched rescue operation and after several hours of endeavour, his body was recovered from PinglaHaridal power canal.
The deceased has been identified as 15-year-old Towfeeq Ahmad Gorsi, son of Muhammad RafiqGorsi of Prada area of Karnah.