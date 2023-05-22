Youth Entrepreneurship Festival concludes with ‘Idea Pitching Event’

Ganderbal: One of its kind Youth Entrepreneurship Festival Ganderbal concluded today with the Idea Pitching Event held at Govt. Degree College Ganderbal.

The concluding event was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir as Chief Guest while Major Hitesh Kumar Singh, Officer Commanding, Duderhama Coy was the guest of honour for the event.

The festival was aimed at promoting entrepreneurial zeal among the youth of Ganderbal so that more and more sustainable enterprises are created in the district.

The Idea Pitching challenge envisioned by District Skill Committee Ganderbal to promote investment and startup culture started two months ago with awareness camps at various educational institutions that resulted in receiving of 121 unique ideas.

The ideas were screened after a two-tier process and 21 ideas were shortlisted for the final day pitch. Today 18 ideas were pitched in front of investors and innovation experts of which 11 were offered direct investment support from investors.