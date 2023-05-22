Youth Entrepreneurship Festival concludes with ‘Idea Pitching Event’

Ganderbal: One of its kind Youth Entrepreneurship Festival Ganderbal concluded today with the Idea Pitching Event held at Govt. Degree College Ganderbal.
The concluding event was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir as Chief Guest while Major Hitesh Kumar Singh, Officer Commanding, Duderhama Coy was the guest of honour for the event.
The festival was aimed at promoting entrepreneurial zeal among the youth of Ganderbal so that more and more sustainable enterprises are created in the district.
The Idea Pitching challenge envisioned by District Skill Committee Ganderbal to promote investment and startup culture started two months ago with awareness camps at various educational institutions that resulted in receiving of 121 unique ideas.
The ideas were screened after a two-tier process and 21 ideas were shortlisted for the final day pitch. Today 18 ideas were pitched in front of investors and innovation experts of which 11 were offered direct investment support from investors.
The event was held under the SANKALP Programme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, GOI and was supported by 24 Rashtriya Rifles under Operation Sadbhavna, Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute, and Kashmir Angel Network.
The winners of the Idea Pitching Challenge shall receive cash prizes of up to Rs 50,000.
Moreover, all departments dealing with livelihood generation schemes also installed their stalls showcasing their schemes in which youth from the district showed their interest and were amazed to see the number of self-employment schemes available.
Besides this, the closing cum prize distribution ceremony was held in which mementoes were distributed among winners of various art, craft and skill challenges. The winners of the events shall be given cash prizes up to Rs 3000.
The festival has become an example of convergence among the different departments dealing with livelihood generation and the Indian Army.