Youth entrepreneurship festival to be held in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: With an aim at celebrating entrepreneurship and fostering entrepreneurial talent among the youth, the district administration is preparing to hold a first-of-its-kind youth entrepreneurship festival in the Ganderbal district.
Official sources told Greater Kashmir that the preparations to hold a youth entrepreneurship festival in Ganderbal district have been started.Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani told Greater Kashmir that the preparations for holding the entrepreneurship festival have been started and all the concerned departments have been asked to work on it to make it a successful event.
ADDC said that this will be a first-of-its-kind entrepreneurship festival and employment fair in the district that will provide an opportunity to young entrepreneurs to get proper guidance and exposure from the expert participants. ADDC said that Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal is personally monitoring preparations and holding review meetings in this regard.
Meanwhile, officials said that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir recently chaired a meeting, regarding the ‘Youth Entrepreneurship Festival’ to be held in the district. In the meeting, a presentation was presented by Mahatma Gandhi National Fellow Ganderbal during which the DC was informed that by holding Youth Entrepreneurship Festival Ganderbal the District Skill Committee aims to achieve various objectives viz. developing entrepreneurial zeal among the youth by driving innovation-based activities, making skill development an aspiration, thereby promoting skill entrepreneurship, engagement of MSMEs via skill competitions and to foster teamwork for successful entrepreneurs in the district.
The meeting was informed that the District Skill Committee (DSC) Ganderbal aims to achieve these objectives through events like Idea Pitching, Idea Hunting Challenges, Employment Fair, Skill Competitions, Art and Craft Competitions, Guest Lecture by Entrepreneurship Experts, and Sharing of Success Stories under the banner ‘Success Talks’. Besides these activities, sports events and cultural events shall also be held which will showcase the local crafts and traditions. “ The DC directed that mobilisation activities for the festivals should start as soon as possible and instructed all the participants in the meeting to advertise the activities of the festival at a large scale. The Mobilisation and Counseling Sub-Committee of DSC was directed to hold workshops in all the institutions of Ganderbal for the success of the festival. It was further directed that the District Skill Committee shall design the format for accepting the entries for Idea Pitching Challenge and direct all the departments to motivate people for Idea Pitching in the festival for maximum participation in the festival. The best ideas shall be filtered and trained for idea pitching on the final day of the festival,” officials said.