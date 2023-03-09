Youth entrepreneurship festival to be held in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: With an aim at celebrating entrepreneurship and fostering entrepreneurial talent among the youth, the district administration is preparing to hold a first-of-its-kind youth entrepreneurship festival in the Ganderbal district.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir that the preparations to hold a youth entrepreneurship festival in Ganderbal district have been started.Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani told Greater Kashmir that the preparations for holding the entrepreneurship festival have been started and all the concerned departments have been asked to work on it to make it a successful event.

ADDC said that this will be a first-of-its-kind entrepreneurship festival and employment fair in the district that will provide an opportunity to young entrepreneurs to get proper guidance and exposure from the expert participants. ADDC said that Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal is personally monitoring preparations and holding review meetings in this regard.