Youth festival concludes at KU's south campus

Anantnag: The SATSOAS youth festival organised to harness the power of artistic expression addressing social issues through singing, dancing, skits, and videography concluded with a felicitation ceremony here at South Campus, University of Kashmir (KU).

The five-day event culminated with a glittering prize distribution ceremony.

Over four thousand (4,000) students from various schools and colleges and the south campus participated in the socio-educational and enviro-cultural event aimed at providing a space to students to showcase their artistic talent.

Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan who presided over the function impressed upon the students to participate in youth festivals and other co-curricular activities with enthusiasm and determination.

“The themes chosen for SATSOAS have a direct and relevant societal impact and by providing such platforms to the students, we tap their talents to represent the varsity in various national and international competitions,” she added.

She commended the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Jammu and Kashmir Bank for connecting with KU and helping in the growth of the institution.