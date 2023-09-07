Youth festival concludes at KU's south campus
Anantnag: The SATSOAS youth festival organised to harness the power of artistic expression addressing social issues through singing, dancing, skits, and videography concluded with a felicitation ceremony here at South Campus, University of Kashmir (KU).
The five-day event culminated with a glittering prize distribution ceremony.
Over four thousand (4,000) students from various schools and colleges and the south campus participated in the socio-educational and enviro-cultural event aimed at providing a space to students to showcase their artistic talent.
Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan who presided over the function impressed upon the students to participate in youth festivals and other co-curricular activities with enthusiasm and determination.
“The themes chosen for SATSOAS have a direct and relevant societal impact and by providing such platforms to the students, we tap their talents to represent the varsity in various national and international competitions,” she added.
She commended the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Jammu and Kashmir Bank for connecting with KU and helping in the growth of the institution.
Special guest on the occasion, Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Anantnag, Deepika Patil spoke at length about the drug menace and the ways to thwart the fringe elements from the society by engaging them in productive activities.
Former Director, South Campus, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Zari, who was also a special guest, spelt out the significance of conducting such youth festivals and their impact on the overall personality of students.
He urged the Director, South Campus, Prof Raies Ahmad Qadri to moot a proposal for creation of an on-campus amphitheatre for grooming the youth prodigy to the next level.
Underscoring the idea of SATSOAS, Director, South Campus, Prof Raies Ahmad Qadri in his formal welcome address said the event was organised and systematised to deliver an exhibition place and platform to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to fostering and nurturing their talent and steering their energies towards productivity.
The festival included ten (10) events consisting of elocution competition, quiz on cultural heritage, mushaira (poetry recitation); debates on domestic violence, poetry, dancing, singing, painting, drug abuse and screen addiction.
The event was sponsored by Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Kanwal Spices, Media Guide and Document.
Dr Gousia Shah, faculty at the Department of Management Studies conducted the proceedings of the ceremony while as, Assistant Dean Student's Welfare, Dr Javaid Iqbal Bhat delivered the formal vote of thanks.