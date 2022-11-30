Youth festival ‘Sonzal’ concludes at KU

Srinagar, Nov 30: The annual youth festival Sonzal-2022 concluded at the University of Kashmir on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the closing ceremony of the eight-day event, which was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor, J&K UT (Honourable Chancellor KU), Shri Manoj Sinha, on November 23.

Addressing the students after presenting trophies to the first three winners each in 25 competitions held during the talent-hunt festival, Prof Nilofer congratulated the students from the University’s teaching departments, affiliated colleges and other academic institutions in Kashmir for their active participation in this year’s Sonzal.