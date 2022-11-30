Youth festival ‘Sonzal’ concludes at KU

Srinagar, Nov 30: The annual youth festival Sonzal-2022 concluded at the University of Kashmir on Wednesday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the closing ceremony of the eight-day event, which was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor, J&K UT (Honourable Chancellor KU), Shri Manoj Sinha, on November 23.
Addressing the students after presenting trophies to the first three winners each in 25 competitions held during the talent-hunt festival, Prof Nilofer congratulated the students from the University’s teaching departments, affiliated colleges and other academic institutions in Kashmir for their active participation in this year’s Sonzal.
She said the University of Kashmir will continue to widen the canvas of competitions every year to encourage more and more students to showcase their talent in new and emerging domains of art, culture, literary activities and music.
“This (Sonzal) is a platform that leads to your overall holistic personality development. We will continue to provide you space where you can vent your hidden talent and develop confidence to participate in the national and international-level competitions,” she told the student participants. The VC congratulated the Dean of Students Welfare and her team for their efforts to make the Sonzal-2022 a success.
Earlier, before the valedictory session, well-known Bollywood singer Ameya Dabli performed with his group of musicians and artists during a live concert sponsored by Zee5, at the varsity’s jam-packed Convocation Complex.
Several student artists from Kashmir also performed during the programme, where glittering perfomances drew rounds of applause from the audience