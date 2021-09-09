Youth found dead in Sopore orchard

Sopore: A 27-year-old youth was found dead in an apple orchard in Gousabad Chinkipora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

Locals spotted the body near a poultry farm in an orchard and informed the Police.

Police said that the body had been recovered under mysterious conditions and identified the deceased as Showkat Ahmad Ganaie, son of Abdul Ghani Ganaie of Gousabad Chinkipora, Sopore.

The body had some injury marks on face and head, Police said.