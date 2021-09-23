Youth found hanging from ceiling in Pulwama

Pulwama: A youth was found hanging from the ceiling inside a room of his maternal house in Pulwama district on Thursday.

According to an official, the youth, Arsalan Ahmad Khan, son of Farooq Ahmad Khan of ManzgamAharbal, Kulgam was found hanging inside a room at Dalipora locality of Pulwama town at his maternal parent’s home at around 5 pm.

However, the actual cause of his death could not be ascertained.

“We have started investigation into the death to know whether he committed suicide or there was any other cause,” the official said.

The body was handed over to the legal heirs after legal formalities.