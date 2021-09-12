Youth found hanging in Kupwara forest

Kupwara: A pall of gloom descended on Lalpora Kupwara after locals found the body of a youth hanging in forest on Sunday.

Police said that locals informed them soon after they found the body of a 15-year-old boy Danish Ahmad Ganie, son of Muhammad Yousuf of Lalpora, Lolab hanging from a tree in the forest area.

It said that a team of Police was immediately sent to the spot which took the body to a nearby health centre for carrying out medical formalities.

According to the boy’s family, the deceased had left home late afternoon and repeated calls on his phone went unanswered.

“We called his friends to know about his whereabouts but all in vain till we came across the fateful news Sunday morning,” they said.