Youth visit JAKLI Regimental Centre

Srinagar: Sixteen youth alongwith two mentors from districts of Sopore, Srinagar, Barawvmulla, Budgam and Anantnag visited the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre on an educational and motivational excursion as part of reach-out activity on behalf of Chinar Corps, a press note issued by PRO (Defence) Srinagar said.

“Sahi Rasta Mission” initiative is aimed at broadening the horizon of youths from various parts of Valley by giving them an insight to the rich social and religious culture of the nation. The youth are educated on various opportunities available in armed forces and other fields as they are on the threshold of their professional career, the press note added.