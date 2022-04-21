Youth visit JAKLI Regimental Centre

Srinagar: Sixteen youth alongwith two mentors from districts of Sopore, Srinagar, Barawvmulla, Budgam and Anantnag visited the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre on an educational and motivational excursion as part of reach-out activity on behalf of Chinar Corps, a press note issued by PRO (Defence) Srinagar said.
“Sahi Rasta Mission” initiative is aimed at broadening the horizon of youths from various parts of Valley by giving them an insight to the rich social and religious culture of the nation. The youth are educated on various opportunities available in armed forces and other fields as they are on the threshold of their professional career, the press note added.
“The visit started with a movie on the history and background of the Regiment followed by visit to drill ground and training area, where young boys of the Regiment are turned into soldiers. The youth also visited the Maqbool Sherwani Museum, showcasing the history of J&K and Hall of Fame, which houses the memoirs and brave stories of the fallen heroes from the Regiment. The youth paid their tribute to the brave hearts of the Regiment at the War Memorial. Finally, they visited the MMGG (Mandir, Masjid, Gurudwara & Gompa) which exemplifies cultural & religious harmony of JAK LI Regiment and Indian Army,” the press note said.
The visit also included interaction of youths with officers and men of the regiment, to educate and motivate them towards better career avenues in the Armed Forces.
During the interaction, the Commandant, JAK LI RC appreciated their motivation to join the armed forces and other noble fields to serve the Nation.