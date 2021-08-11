Youth’s murder sparks protests in Rajouri

His family members claimed that at around 1 am, four to five men entered their house and attacked Bakshi, leaving him dead.

They said that while the accused were trying to escape from the spot, the sister of the victim sleeping in another room woke up and rushed out of the house and saw four masked men running from the spot.

Locals said that the victim was stabbed to death with some sharp-edged weapon.

This has left villagers in a state of shock.

A large number of villagers are visiting the house of the victim after the news of the incident spread in the area.

On Wednesday, the villagers accompanied by the family members of the victims assembled on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway at Chakli Bridge and blocked vehicular traffic at around 9 am for over five hours.

The protester said that this was the first of its kind incident in Rajouri and had shaken everyone.

They said that the assailants barged into the house of the victim and stabbed him to death using a sharp edged weapon which was a clear indication that this incident was a planned one.

The protesters demanded a fair probe into the matter, justice to the victim’s family and strict action against the accused.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rajouri, Additional SP Rajouri and SHO Rajouri tried to pacify the protesters assuring them that the investigation into the case would be done professionally on priority but the protestors denied ending the sit-in saying that the protest would continue till Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri and Superintendent of Police (SP) reach the spot.

Later, both the DC and the SP reached the spot and pacified the protesters.

The protestors demanded financial aid to the victim’s family saying that the victim was the lone son and lone bread earner of the family.

DC Rajouri Rajesh K Shavan said that the demands raised by people had been listened to carefully.

He said that Police would conduct a speedy and fair probe into the case.

Shavan said that financial aid, as per the law of the land, would be given to the victim’s family.

The protestors ended the sit-in after the assurances of the DC and SP.