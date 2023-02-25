Yusmarg set to emerge as round-the-year tourism attraction: DC Budgam

Srinagar: The month- long 'snow ski' training programme concluded today at famous tourist destination Yusmarg.
Speaking as a chief guest, the Deputy Commissioner Budgam, S F Hamid, said that the District Administration will continue to hold such events at both Yusmarg and Doodhpathri destinations to tap the tremendous tourism potential of these places and simultaneously provide ample opportunities to the youth to participate in adventure sports activities.
He said that the event witnessed good participation of youth including girl participants across the Valley, who got a platform to showcase their talent and hone their skills in adventure sports.
The DC said that such events also create opportunities for locals to earn their livelihood, with their active participation in tourism related services.
He said that in order to promote tourism in Budgam, a calendar of activities has been prepared by the District Administration and events shall continue to be held round the year at both Yusmarg and Doodhpathri tourist spots.
The month- long training was organised by Youth Services and Sports Budgam in collaboration with the District Administration Budgam and was held in two phases.
On the occasion, the DC also inaugurated and participated in a daylong Snow Yoga event, which witnessed good participation.
Terming it as a unique event, the DC said that the yoga which "is our cultural asset, enables a person with great physical and mental stability and peace." He said such events will promote cultural tourism in the district.
The event was jointly organised by the Department of Ayush and Department of Youth Services and Sports Budgam.
The instructors from both departments gave special training on Yoga to the participants.
Among others, District Ayush Officer, District YSS Officer and other concerned were also present on the occasion.
Later, the DC also felicitated and distributed trophies among the best performers of snow ski.