Yusmarg set to emerge as round-the-year tourism attraction: DC Budgam

The DC said that such events also create opportunities for locals to earn their livelihood, with their active participation in tourism related services.

He said that in order to promote tourism in Budgam, a calendar of activities has been prepared by the District Administration and events shall continue to be held round the year at both Yusmarg and Doodhpathri tourist spots.

The month- long training was organised by Youth Services and Sports Budgam in collaboration with the District Administration Budgam and was held in two phases.

On the occasion, the DC also inaugurated and participated in a daylong Snow Yoga event, which witnessed good participation.