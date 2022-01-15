‘Yuva Diwas’ organised by SKUAST-K

Srinagar: National Youth Day, ‘Yuva Diwas’ was organised by NSS wing of Department of Students’ Welfare Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) in virtual mode to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.
According to a press note, the theme for the programme was “Harmony of Religion in view of Swami Vivekananda” under which essay competition was organised among students of the faculty.
Students, faculty members and NSS volunteers of faculty of horticulture participated in the daylong programme to express their own view about the religion.
Dr Seemi Lohani, organiser of this programme in her welcome address enlightened the audience about the importance of conducting such programme with an aim to bring students of different religions under one umbrella.
Director Education, Prof M N Khan, who was the guest of honour, deliberated upon the importance of religion and education in understanding spiritual, moral and social values. Director Extension, Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, chief guest, in his remarks encouraged and appreciated the students for taking part in the daylong event.
He emphasized the importance of acknowledging each other values irrespective of religion and cast. He also advised the audience to acquire religious knowledge which can act as a guiding force to the right path and can pave the way for a happy and peaceful community.
Dean Students Welfare Prof MAA Siddique, co-patron, enlightened the audience about the teachings of religion in imbibing ethics for prosperous growth of the society as a cohesive unit. Students delivered lectures covering diverse topics about the religion and teaching of Swami Vivekananda as driving source of inspiration and motivation for young generation.
Students throw light upon the teachings of Swami Vivekananda of preaching religious tolerance and combing Indian spirituality with Western material progress which can supplement and complement each other. Students advocated the slogan of bringing unity and innovation to ignite, motivate and activate youth to nation building.
Dr Z A. Rather, co-organizer, expressed his views about the value and relevance of humanity in religion and stressed that it is not just a set of rules only that “we take from religion but the teaching that make us good human beings.”
In the end, Dr Ajaz Ahmad Malik, co-organizer presented the vote of thanks to all the dignitaries and participants for gracing the event. In his concluding remarks, he emphasised upon the practising of today’s message to act as good human beings.