‘Yuva Diwas’ organised by SKUAST-K

Srinagar: National Youth Day, ‘Yuva Diwas’ was organised by NSS wing of Department of Students’ Welfare Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) in virtual mode to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

According to a press note, the theme for the programme was “Harmony of Religion in view of Swami Vivekananda” under which essay competition was organised among students of the faculty.

Students, faculty members and NSS volunteers of faculty of horticulture participated in the daylong programme to express their own view about the religion.