Zachaldara villagers protest against shortage of water

Kupwara: The residents of Bathpora Zachaldara Monday held a protest against Jal Shakti department for failing to ensure regular supply of potable drinking water to the area for the past several months.
A group of residents mostly women said that the authorities had failed to restore water supply or take any tangible measure despite repeated pleas.
They said that they had taken up the issues with the concerned authorities on several occasions in past but to no avail.
A protestor said that they were unable to figure out why the concerned authorities were doing nothing to redress their problem.
The residents said that if their problem was not redressed at the earliest, they would once again hit the streets.