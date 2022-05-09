Zachaldara villagers protest against shortage of water

Kupwara: The residents of Bathpora Zachaldara Monday held a protest against Jal Shakti department for failing to ensure regular supply of potable drinking water to the area for the past several months.

A group of residents mostly women said that the authorities had failed to restore water supply or take any tangible measure despite repeated pleas.

They said that they had taken up the issues with the concerned authorities on several occasions in past but to no avail.