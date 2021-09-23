ZEO Kangan, Revenue department carry anti-encroachment drive to make way for school

Srinagar: Zonal Education Office (ZEO) Kangan and the Department of Revenue carried out a drive for demarcation of path leading to Middle School Nagrazoo, Dursum from the national highway.

An official statement issued here said that it was a chronic issue that was settled amicably by Tehsildar Kangan, Abdul Majeed Rather.

It said that Zonal Education Officer, Kangan, Qamaruddin Lone also played a pivotal role in settling the issue.

The statement said that the two officers held a slew of meetings with the concerned land owners and convinced them to allow the passage of path to the school which had been illegally blocked by a few landowners.

It said that the encroachments on the path were removed and trees planted chopped down and a cutter was pressed into service for a time-bound completion of the job.

The statement said that several CPWs from various schools and teachers of the concerned school also worked tirelessly to fulfill the job amicably.

It said that the Middle School Nagrazoo is at a distance of about half a kilometre from the national highway and there was no proper road or path to the school.

The statement said that it had been telling upon the enrollment in the school and also jeopardising the safety of the school-going children as they had to traverse through thick bushes to reach the school.

It said that the demarcation of the path had been hailed by all the inhabitants of the locality in general and parents of the concerned students in particular.