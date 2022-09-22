ZEO Uri asks private schools to follow timing schedule

Baramulla: The Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Uri has directed all the private schools operating in the area to strictly follow the government guidelines on school timing.
The directive came after the Department of Education in Uri received several complaints that some private schools operating in Uri jurisdiction have framed school timing on their own and are not following government guidelines on the school timings.
“Some of the private institutions operating in the Uri zone have framed the school timing on their own and there is no uniformity of school timing between government-run schools and the private schools. As such officials of private institutions are directed to follow the government guideline over the issue of school timing,” reads the order issued by the ZEO Uri. It further read, “Strict action will be taken against the officials of those private institutions found violating Government order.’’
The inconsistency in school timing between private and government-run schools has been reported from various places across the Baramulla district.
The parents have urged the administration to ensure that school timing of government and private schools are the same which otherwise causes huge inconvenience to parents as well students.