Zero tolerance towards corruption Govt’s firm resolve: Chief Secretary

Interacting with the officers, Mehta emphasised upon the officers to further speed up and enhance the disposal of cases besides making use of modern and innovative technologies in ACB on the lines of premier investigating agencies of the country to bring added efficiency in the working of the bureau.

The chief secretary asked the officers to fix a timeline for disposal of cases as per their pending period ensuring that three-month-old cases should be disposed of in a month’s time.

Mehta asked the officers to use ‘Satarak Nagrik’ effectively ensuring redress of grievances received on the application on a daily basis.

He also directed the officers to improve the services of e-vigilance clearance portal for facilitation of employees.

The director ACB informed the chief secretary that this year 61 cases were registered by the ACB and 32 charge-sheets have been produced in various courts of law against the accused public servants.

He also informed that on the aspect of preventive vigilance, a large number of alert notes and advisories were issued to various departments.

Regarding the working of Satark Nagrik application, the director ACB informed that 385 corruption-related complaints were received by the bureau of which 64 were disposed of and remaining 321 matters were referred to the Departmental Vigilance Officers and were under process towards their end.

The director ACB also apprised the chief secretary that more than 2500 cases were referred to the ACB by the GAD for vigilance clearance through e-vigilance portal of which more than 90 percent cases were reverted to GAD.

Later, the chief secretary inaugurated the e-office for J&K Anti Corruption Bureau.

The chief secretary said that the objective of e-office was to support governance by ushering in more effective and transparent inter and intra-government processes.

“The vision of e-office is to achieve a simplified, responsive, effective and transparent working of all government offices,” Mehta said.

He said that the e-office would enhance transparency, increase accountability, transform the government work culture and ethics besides promoting innovation by releasing staff energy and time from unproductive procedures.

Speaking on the occasion, commissioner secretary GAD said that use of technology had improved the functioning of the bureau.

He reaffirmed that the introduction of e-office would help seamless connectivity between the GAD and the ACB besides monitoring matters would become faster and easier with ACB.