Kashmir University’s 19th Annual Convocation | HC directs varsity to call meritorious law graduate for awarding gold medal

Srinagar, July 24: The High Court (HC) has directed the University of Kashmir (KU) to call a law graduate who has secured first position in BA, LLB batch 2014 for the award of gold medal at the 19th annual convocation scheduled to be held at SKICC here on July 27.

A bench of Justice Tashi Rabstan asked the KU authorities to call Aatir Javed Kawoosa for the award of gold medal while seeking their response to his plea.

In his plea Aatir, now a lawyer, contends that he secured first position in BA LLB five years integrated course batch 2014-2019.

He submits that a merit certificate had been issued in his favour which certifies him being eligible for award of KU's gold medal for securing first position in BA, LLB batch 2014.

The petitioner contends that vide notification dated 16 July 2021, the varsity invited applications from merit holders to get themselves registered for attending the 19th annual convocation.

While the petitioner submits that in terms of communication dated 16 July 2021, he submitted online application form for attending the convocation.

He said that the university issued a notification dated 20 July 2021 wherein his name was not figuring among those selected for the upcoming annual convocation.

Aggrieved of the action of the university for not calling him to attend the convocation as well as not selecting him for awarding the gold medal, the petitioner filed the writ petition challenging the communication. Issuing notice on the main petition, the court asked the KU to respond to it within two weeks.

“In the meanwhile, subject to objections, the respondent university is directed to call the petitioner for the award of gold medal at the 19th annual convocation to be held on 27th July 2021 at SKICC, Srinagar, having regard to the certificate issued by the Joint Registrar (General), KU, provided the petitioner has secured first position in BA LLB batch 2014,” the court said.