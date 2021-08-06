KAYAKALP 2020-21 winners felicitated in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 6: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today felicitated the winners of Kayakalp Awards 2020-21 at an impressive UT level Felicitation Ceremony organized by National Health Mission (NHM) at Banquet Hall, here.

Addressing the gathering, Advisor Bhatnagar said that this felicitation of hospitals, CHCs and PHCs under Kayakalp will directly improve the services delivery at these health institutions and will help the department to serve the patients and people more efficiently.

The Advisor highlighted that this cleanliness mechanism started in hospitals under Swachh Bharat Mission programme shapes our perception on how our hospitals and other health institutions will look besides it will generate confidence of patients in our health institutions for treatment.

Advisor Bhatnagar further asked the administration and other stakeholders of the health department to finalize the process for acquiring National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification for the health institutions so that the services delivered are streamlined with better efficiency and quality.

Advisor Bhatnagar on the occasion congratulated the award winning facilities and said that Kayakalp has created a lot of enthusiasm and healthy competition among Govt. Hospitals and it has brought a sense of pride, ownership among health providers and involvement of local leaders and communities.

On the occasion, District Hospital Udhampur bagged the best District Hospital Award and was given prize money of Rs. 50 lacs while District Hospital Reasi was given a commendation award of Rs 3 lakh for runner up position.

Similarly, in the category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), Ist prize was bagged by CHC Katra, Reasi and Second prize by CHC Pattan, Baramulla for which the award money of Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively, was given.

In the category of Primary Health Centers and Urban Primary Health Centers ( PHCs/ UPHCs), award of Rs 2 lakh each was given to PHC Achabal (Anantnag), PHC Sheeri (Baramulla), PHC Kakapora (Pulwama), PHC Sedow (Shopian), PHC Buddhi (Kathua), PHC Ransoo (Reasi), PHC Sumb (Samba), PHC Tikri (Udhampur) ,UPHC Nishat (Srinagar), UPHC Old Town (Baramulla), UPHC Shastri Nagar (Jammu) and UPHC Krishna Colony (Kathua).

Commendation awards of Rs 1 lakh each where given to CHC Uri (Baramulla), CHC Dooru (Anantnag), CHC Kupwara, CHC Sopore (Baramulla), CHC Shangus (Anantnag), CHC Pampore (Pulwama), Sunderbani (Rajouri), CHC Chennani (Udhampur).

It is pertinent to mention here that under Kayakalp initiative, assessment process starts with Internal Assessment of the health facility cyclically done by the constituted facility level Infection Control and Cleanliness Committee followed by Peer Assessment, where the facilities which are scoring more than 70% in the Internal Assessment are assessed by the team of the neighboring District/Block facility team and finally External Assessment of the facilities scoring more than 70% after Peer assessment is done by the team which is nominated by the Chairman State Quality Assurance Committee.