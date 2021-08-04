Khawaja Bagh murder case solved, 4 arrested: Police

Baramulla, Aug 4: The murder case of a Khawaja Bagh, Baramulla resident was solved with the arrest of four persons, Police said Wednesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Wani and Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of ChaklooBaramulla, Fayaz Ahmad Shah of BanyariHajin, Bandipora and Basit Aziz Payar of CherakootSogam.

The body of Aijaz Ahmad Pandit of Khawaja Bagh, Baramulla was retrieved from River Jehlum on Monday near KhanporaBaramulla.

As per the complaint filed by the family of the deceased man, Pandit along with his acquaintance Firdous Ahmad Ganaie of Khawaja BaghBaramulla went for sand extraction on July 31. However, they were attacked by some men of Chakloo village.

The attackers took away Aijaz with them but Firdous managed to escape and reached his home.

Based on the complaint, Police later filed a case vide FIR No 175 of 2021 under section 364 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The survivor, Firdous Ahmad was questioned about the incident. He revealed that while they were extracting sand from the River Jehlum near Chakloo on July night, they were attacked by four persons. Two of the attackers were identified by the survivor,” said a Police spokesman.

Following the statement of the survivor, the suspects were immediately arrested.

During the questioning of the arrested persons, the accused confessed to the crime.

As per the confession of the arrested persons, “An ambush was laid by them near the River Jhelum on Chakloo side on the fateful night. When the deceased Pandit along with Ahmad started extracting sand from the area, we attacked them and took Pandit along while Ahmad escaped. One of the attackers, Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh hit Aijaz on the head with a spade and then pushed him into River Jhelum. With the result he drowned,” reads the confession statement.

Police later seized the weapon of offence and on Monday retrieved the deceased Pandit’s body from River Jhelum at KhanporaBaramulla. The body was later handed over to the family after completing legal formalities.