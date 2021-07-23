KPs integral to J&K ethos, respect their sensibilities: Rana

Jammu, July 23: National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today said that Kashmiri Pandits are ‘integral to the glorious ethos of Jammu and Kashmir in general and the Valley in particular and their sensibilities should be respected and dignity preserved at all costs.’

According to a statement issued here, Rana said while interacting with a delegation of the Kashmiri Migrant employees appointed under the Prime Minister’s package said, “The role of Kashmiri Pandits in shaping the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir along with fellow brethren and even the nation cannot be undermined.”

“The appointees are good-will ambassadors, chartered with the responsibility in bridging the gap, as also trust deficit, between the communities and contributors to restoring back the pristine glory of the land of Sufis and Saints”, he said, while listening to the issues of the appointees in the wake of the recent decision of the administration.

“Sharing their concern, Rana said such a measure will be detrimental for the employees under this category. He said the gradual return of the migrants, especially the youth, will go a long way in forging brotherhood and harmony between the communities, who have been living together for centuries,” it said.

“The affected employees apprised the Provincial President in detail about the General Administration Department order to the effect that the SO-194 is applicable to the PM Package migrant employees who are appointed after June 17, 2020,” the statement reads.

The Provincial President assured the delegation that the issue will be taken up at the appropriate level for earnest action.