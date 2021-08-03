KU Law Deptt’s faculty condoles Prof Mir's demise

Srinagar, Aug 2: The faculty of the Department of Law, University of Kashmir (KU), Monday condoled the demise of Prof G Q Mir and prayed for peace to the departed soul on Monday.

A statement of KU Department of Law’s faculty issued here said that the deceased was the former Head and Dean School of Law, KU.

Paying tributes to the deceased, Dean and Head of Department School of Law, KU Prof Beauty Banday said that the services of the deceased were exemplary in the field of education.

Paying tributes to deceased, Prof Showkat Bhat said that the research work, services and teaching skills of Prof Mir was an inspiration for all law students and faculty.