KU PG entrance likely after July 15

The Kashmir University (KU) administration is likely to hold the Kashmir University Entrance Test (KUET) for admission to post graduate programmes for the academic session 2021.

An official said the last date for submission of the application forms has already expired. However, the varsity may reopen the link for the students whose UG result was awaited due to reevaluation.

“Some students were not declared qualified but have passed the exam after reevaluation and are eligible to apply for PG entrance. They have submitted a representation to the University, so may open the link for these students so that they can apply for PG entrance,” a KU official said.

Every year, around 12000 students apply for KUET and around 1600 to 1800 applications are received for the Zoology department followed by 1200 in Botany. The number of applications varies from 200 to 500 in other subjects.

Out of all the applications received from the students around 4200 students are enrolled in different departments as per the available intake capacity.

Over the years, the KUET was conducted in KU’s main campus for all the students. However, last year the university established exam centres in north Kashmir, south and central Kashmir districts apart from the exam centres set up at the KU’s main campus at Hazratbal.

Last year the exam centres were established in different districts in order to accommodate all the students while maintaining social distance in the exam centres.

The precautionary measures were taken to prevent further spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

“This year we have not yet decided about the establishment of exam centres. We will wait till June 30 for the government to announce its decision about the COVID-19 restrictions,” the KU official said.

He said the decision about the KUET will be taken in line with the government decision about further relaxation in the restriction.

“Students have to keep it in mind that PG entrance will be conducted in offline mode. There is no chance of holding the entrance in online mode. That is why we are waiting for the government to issue further directions about COVID-19 restrictions,” the KU official said.