Kunan-Poshpora residents rue dilapidated road conditions

Kupwara, Aug 4: The dilapidated condition of the Trehgam-Kunan-Poshpora road in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district is giving tough time to the commuters.

The residents Wednesday complained that the road connecting several villages was in shambles for the past several years.

They said that the road was dotted with potholes at multiple spots.

“Though considered to be an alternative to Kupwara-Kralpora road, it has been left unattended by the authorities, giving a tough time to the commuters,” a resident of the area said.

The residents said that the twin villages of Kunan and Poshpora were declared model villages in 2017 and thereafter the road was widened all along but the up-gradation work was never taken up.

They said that they had brought this issue to the notice of the concerned department many times but after nothing had materialised despite passage of several years.

The residents sought the immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din for the timely redress of their grievances.