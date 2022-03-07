Karnah village out of bounds

The residents of Bijaldara Jabdi, a remote village of Karnah in Kupwara district are expressing resentment against the authorities for failing to clear snow from their road, making them suffer.

The residents said that despite the passage of over two weeks of the recent snowfall, the road to the village had not been cleared of snow, making their life miserable.

They said that every year their area remains cut off from tehsil headquarters Karnah due to heavy snowfall in the area.