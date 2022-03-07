Karnah village out of bounds

The residents of Bijaldara Jabdi, a remote village of Karnah in Kupwara district are expressing resentment against the authorities for failing to clear snow from their road, making them suffer.
The residents said that despite the passage of over two weeks of the recent snowfall, the road to the village had not been cleared of snow, making their life miserable.
They said that every year their area remains cut off from tehsil headquarters Karnah due to heavy snowfall in the area.
Locals said that their area had never remained a priority for the authorities in terms of clearing snow from the road leading to their village.
“At the time of any medical emergency, we have to shoulder patients on makeshift cots by walking several kilometers to reach the nearest health centre,” a local said.
They have sought immediate intervention from the district administration to clear snow from their road so that they get some respite.