Poor cellular services irk Mawer villagers

“We have given several representations to the district administration to redress our grievance but nothing has materialised in this regard so far,” Iqbal Ahmad a local told Greater Kashmir.

The residents said that during emergencies they have to walk several kilometers from their village to get mobile connectivity to make a single call.

They said that there is a dire need of installing a mobile tower in their locality so that people may get access to better telecom services. The students said that they are unable to prepare online due to lack of internet services in the area.