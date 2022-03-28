Poor cellular services irk Mawer villagers

The residents of Shahnagri in Mawer area of Handwara have been expressing strong resentment against private telecom operators Jio and Airtel for failing to provide proper services to them.
Locals said that they are suffering due to poor voice call quality and poor mobile internet services for the past several years but authorities are unmoved.
“We have given several representations to the district administration to redress our grievance but nothing has materialised in this regard so far,” Iqbal Ahmad a local told Greater Kashmir.
The residents said that during emergencies they have to walk several kilometers from their village to get mobile connectivity to make a single call.
They said that there is a dire need of installing a mobile tower in their locality so that people may get access to better telecom services. The students said that they are unable to prepare online due to lack of internet services in the area.
They have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Imam Din and other concerned officials into the matter.