Release pending payments of MGNREGA workers

The labourers working under MGNREGA in the Qalamabad area of Kupwara district have urged the authorities to release their pending payments.

They said that their payments for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 had not been released by the authorities, making them suffer.

The labourers said that they had borrowed money from others to buy material for these works yet, despite the passage of around four years, their payments had not been released.