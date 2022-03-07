Start work on GMC Handwara

The residents of Gund Chogal and other adjacent villages in Handwara are demanding construction work at Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara be taken up at the earliest.
“We are unable to figure out why the authorities are reluctant to start construction work even as more than two years have passed since its announcement,” said Sarpanch Gund Chogal Iqbal Ahmad.
He said that the villagers had donated hundreds of kanal of land without any compensation and yet the construction work was in limbo.
The residents have appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene in this regard so that the construction could be taken up at the earliest.
An official of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department said that the work would be started after March.